JEFFERSON CITY — The small crustaceans that scuttle among the rocks of Missouri streams and rivers are a key source of food for some of the most popular sport fish in the state.
But, recent dry spells and an increase in sediment in their habitats has helped land two types of crawfish on the state’s endangered species list as state officials try to help the creatures claw back from the edge of extinction.
Under a rule proposed by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the coldwater crawfish and the Spring River crawfish have been added to the list, joining the Ozark big-eared bat, the peregrine falcon and scores of other plants and animals that have been deemed threatened in the state.
Bob DiStefano, aquatic resource scientist with the Conservation Department, said crawfish play an important role in the ecosystem, meaning the loss of any species could be significant.
Along with being food for fish, they are preyed upon by more than 200 other predators, including birds and mammals.
“When you lose one of these species out of the system it could have effects up and down the food chain,” DiStefano said.
In addition, crawfish eat and process leaves and other plant debris that ends up at the bottom of rivers and streams, creating more organic matter.
“They are creating food for other members of the aquatic community,” DiStefano said.
And, their tiny burrows are used by other creatures for shelter when the crawfish move to other parts of a river.
Of the more than 500 different types of crawfish in the world, Missouri is home to 33 known species, eight of which are found nowhere else.
The two species being listed by the state are similar. Both have blue-green heads and pincers, and reddish-brown bodies and don’t grow beyond about 2.8 inches in length.
The Spring River crawfish lives on a stretch of the South Fork of the Spring River in Howell County near the Arkansas border. Before 1984, it comprised about 25% of the crawfish community in the stream.
But, the species has been in decline because of the spread of invasive crawfish introduced by anglers bringing in their own bait, as well as recent droughts that have left streams that feed the river dry.
The rule notes that three recent surveys have failed to detect the species in Missouri and for many miles downstream in Arkansas, meaning the species may no longer exist in Missouri.
The coldwater crawfish, meanwhile, is limited to main sections of the Eleven Point River in Oregon County, also near the Arkansas border.
In addition to grappling with the invasive crawfish, increased sedimentation in the river has taken a toll on their numbers, DiStefano said.
Much of that, he said, comes from cattle that have access to the water and have trampled the riverbank.
“The river itself is in fairly good shape because its surrounded by national forest property,” DiStefano said. “It’s the tributaries that are affected.”
DiStefano said the drop in population is noteworthy in Missouri because the state has some of the highest crawfish densities in the world.
Placing the crawfish on the state’s endangered list could provide some added protection.
For example, when state transportation officials plan road or bridge projects, they must address potential impacts to state-listed species.
For now, the state is alone in designating the crawfish as endangered.
Earlier this year federal officials declined to label the species as endangered, but acknowledged some of the same concerns raised by the state.
“Although we predict some continued impacts from these stressors in the future, we anticipate these species will continue to have resilient populations that are distributed widely throughout their ranges,” a U.S. Fish and Wildlife report noted.