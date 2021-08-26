Hunting theme no longer mandatory in U.S. duck stamp contest

Duck stamps go on sale each summer before the hunting season. The hunting theme requirement is still part of this year’s competition, which will be judged next month.

Contest winners aren’t paid, but they keep the rights to their work and can sell it to collectors. Winning also brings attention. A trio of brothers have collectively won the contest 13 times, gaining acclaim within the wildlife art community and even a mention in the 1996 film “Fargo."

One of those brothers, Robert Hautman of Minnesota, had his work featured on the 2018-2019 stamp, his third time winning the contest. He said the competition is a “great environmental success story” but the hunting imagery requirement wasn’t necessary.

Hand-drawn submissions must be 7 inches by 10 inches and the winning pieces are eventually shrunk down for reproduction on a stamp. Artists are required to feature at least one of several chosen waterfowl, so additional elements must be drawn to a small scale that does not “disrupt the whole painting,” Hautman said. It is an added obstacle.

“It is something that I don’t think needs to be in there for a duck stamp,” Hautman said.

