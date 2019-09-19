While you may do most of your hunting from the same general location, how you get there can sometimes be a challenge when carrying gear.
You don’t want to alert nearby wildlife with a loud UTV or ATV, so walking is usually your best bet. Packing appropriately can lessen the exhaustion you feel throughout your trek and ensure you’re alert when game is in your sights.
Keeping your gear’s weight manageable isn’t the only factor you should consider. Here are some other beneficial tips to remember when preparing for a hunting excursion, from the experts at Field and Stream.
Safety First
Make sure you save room in your bag for the crucial safety equipment every hunter requires. Pack a first aid kit with gauzes, bandages and ointments to help protect yourself from cuts or scrapes. You should also remember to bring a properly fitted harness and safety belt if you will be scaling heights to reach your stand.
Navigation Tools
Whether you prefer an old-fashioned compass or a state-of-the-art GPS system, knowing where you are and how to get back to camp is crucial. It’s easy to lose your sense of direction when tracking a wounded animal. Always tell a hunting partner before you venture off alone, so they know which way you are going.
Pack with Care
You don’t want to find yourself rooting around in your bag when the adrenaline is pumping as you prepare yourself to take a shot or track your target. Instead, pack your most important items in the most accessible areas of your bag.
Make use of extra pockets to dedicate to special tools you know will be used. You should know exactly where to look when these items are required as it can be the difference in a bountiful hunting trip or going home empty-handed.