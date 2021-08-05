Missouri man shoots 125-pound bighead carp, sets new state record

JEFFERSON CITY — A Perry County man shot a 125-pound, 5 ounce bighead carp last month while bowfishing, setting a new state record, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced Thursday.

Matt Neuling, of Perryville, shot the lunker July 24 at Lake Perry, according to a news release.

“I was out with my buddy early that morning when we both shot what we thought was a 30-pound grass carp,” Neuling told the department. “My buddy’s arrow pulled out, but mine shot straight through and stayed in there.”

Neuling told the department his friend sent another arrow into the fish.

"If my buddy wasn’t with me, there was no way I could have pulled it out of the water," he said.

The Department of Conservation took the fish’s head “in an effort to age it,” the release said. A department official estimated the fish was 10 years old and said bighead carp were invasive.

Missouri separates fishing records by pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternatives include bowfishing as well as other methods such as jug and limb lines.

