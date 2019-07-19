JEFFERSON CITY — Two years after Missouri public land boosters raised concerns over the future of four mothballed state parks, officials are moving forward with plans to open the properties.
But, don't expect to visit the land any time soon. The acres in question could take years to develop and open. Officials say they still need to line up funding and public support before moving forward with construction.
Missouri state parks officials are drafting development plans for one of the four parks: Bryant Creek State Park in Douglas County. Officials are also preparing to seek public input for Ozark Mountain State Park in Taney County.
"We're in the process for Bryant Creek," said Ben Ellis, director of Missouri State Parks. "We announced the process two weeks ago at Ozark Mountain."
He said officials intend to draft a plan for Jay Nixon State Park, in Reynolds and Iron counties, the closest of the four to the St. Louis area, this winter or next spring.
Eleven Point State Park, in Oregon County, still faces a lawsuit over the legality of its purchase. A trial in that case is scheduled to start on Dec. 19 in Oregon County.
Ellis said public input will be key to developing each of the parks.
An informational meeting on the 1,230-acre Jay Nixon State Park is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Black River Center at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park, 148 Taum Sauk Trail, in Lesterville.
Jay Nixon State Park was purchased in fiscal year 2015, made possible by $1.5 million in money earned through a settlement with the ASARCO lead mining company.
It is named after former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat whose administration oversaw the acquisition.
“Future generations of Missourians will benefit from these wonderful additions to the Missouri State Park system," Nixon said in an email, adding that the park named after him "not only hosts a significant section of Missouri’s wonderful Ozark Trail, it also has a very pretty 50-acre lake for unique upland bass fishing opportunities."
Despite the scenery, Nixon's acquisitions have long been the target of some GOP lawmakers, who have raised concerns about cost and the methods by which the administration purchased the land.
The Missouri House voted in April to auction off the Eleven Point State Park, though the legislation died in the Senate. Backers of the move to sell off the land said the 4,167 acres was purchased using $8 million in ASARCO settlement money, and should have been spent directly in communities affected by lead mining.
"I have to tell you how upsetting this is," said Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville. "These monies were misappropriated."
Defenders of the planned park said its purchase was within the bounds of the settlement reached with the former ASARCO company.
"The use of the funds to buy the state park was completely legal," said Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia. Certain land where lead was mined, Kendrick said, is "not ever going to be restored to its original value, original purpose. You can use ASARCO funds to buy other property ... that is similar to land that is not ever going to be completely restored."
In late 2017, Missouri State Parks, which the DNR oversees, suggested the sale of four controversial acquisitions was an option, but park leaders walked that suggestion back following a public comment period.
Nixon, who grew up in Jefferson County, applauded the parks division of the Department of Natural Resources for moving forward with plans to open the parks.
"I hiked, fished and camped in these areas just south of my hometown as a young boy and this action further guarantees those opportunities for others in the future," he said.