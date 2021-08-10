 Skip to main content
Ripley County angler swipes rare Missouri record for American eel
0 comments

Ripley County angler swipes rare Missouri record for American eel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American eel

An American eel (Illustration by Duane Raver/USFWS via Flickr)

JEFFERSON CITY — Carlin Allison of Doniphan was catfishing on the Current River on July 26 when he accomplished a rare feat, landing a state record American eel.

record eel

Carlin Allison caught a state record American eel in the Current River on July 26.It was the ninth record catch in the state in 2021. (Photo courtesy of Carlin Allison via the Missouri Department of Conservation)

The Ripley County man’s 6-pound, 15-ounce eel is the ninth state record fish recorded in 2021, the Missouri Department of Conservation said Monday in a news release Monday.

“I was using skipjack bait, and originally thought I was pulling in a catfish,” Allison told the conservation department. “My buddy and I were out at about 3 that morning, so it was dark outside and I couldn’t see that well, but it put up one heck of a fight.”

The eel was weighed on a certified scale in Doniphan. The previous record as a 4-pound, 8-ounce eel caught on the Meramec River in 1993.

The American eel is listed as a Species of Conservation Concern in Missouri and is an uncommon catch, the conservation department said.

American eels control aquatic insects, crayfish and other fish, and they serve as prey to other predators. American eel is defined as Other fish and harvest is regulated under the Wildlife Code of Missouri.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

Blues News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

Trending stories