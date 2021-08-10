Ripley County angler swipes rare Missouri record for American eel

JEFFERSON CITY — Carlin Allison of Doniphan was catfishing on the Current River on July 26 when he accomplished a rare feat, landing a state record American eel.

The Ripley County man’s 6-pound, 15-ounce eel is the ninth state record fish recorded in 2021, the Missouri Department of Conservation said Monday in a news release Monday.

“I was using skipjack bait, and originally thought I was pulling in a catfish,” Allison told the conservation department. “My buddy and I were out at about 3 that morning, so it was dark outside and I couldn’t see that well, but it put up one heck of a fight.”

The eel was weighed on a certified scale in Doniphan. The previous record as a 4-pound, 8-ounce eel caught on the Meramec River in 1993.

The American eel is listed as a Species of Conservation Concern in Missouri and is an uncommon catch, the conservation department said.

American eels control aquatic insects, crayfish and other fish, and they serve as prey to other predators. American eel is defined as Other fish and harvest is regulated under the Wildlife Code of Missouri.