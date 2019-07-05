Dating back to the mid-1800s, the Overland Log House is two stories built in dogtrot design, meaning that it was designed with an area between what was actually two log cabins. The house was dismantled and moved from its original location overlooking the Missouri River just west of Wild Horse Creek Road. It includes a parlor, a bedroom and a keeping room with items from the 1800s. There is also a working loom, and the log barn exhibit includes tools and farm implements alongside a covered wagon and buggy.
Where 2404 Gass Avenue, Overland • Hours Call for hours • How much Call for prices• More info 314-426-7027; overlandhistoricalsociety.org