Overstreet, Jane ''Mrs. O'' Ruth Gilbert

88, passed Saturday, December 3. Survived by husband, Larry; sons, Wally (Barb), David (Mary) and Steve. For details see Ortmann-Stipanovich.com. Memorial/Celebration of life Jan. '23

News