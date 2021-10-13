Bill DeWitt Jr. is not Tom Ricketts, so fans in the STL can be happy about that. Ricketts, the Chicago Cubs chairman, gave up in the 2021 season and ordered a fire sale of most of his top players. Meanwhile DeWitt stayed the course.

The Cardinals held on to their top assets, both near-term and long-term, and they added some stopgap help down the stretch. Before the season DeWitt committed big dollars to Nolan Arenado long term — and Arenado rewarded that trust by performing well and choosing not to opt out of his contract after the season.

Ultimately the Cardinals met DeWitt’s baseline goal of reaching the playoffs and while cycling out some really bad contracts in the process. Now they are positioned to do better things in 2022. What they do with that opportunity will determine the ownership’s grade for next year.

Grade: A