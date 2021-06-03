P.O. Box 1142 Memorial

Perhaps the most peculiar monument in Washington is the solitary stone “dedicated” to what occurred at the location of this Post Office Box. The stone can be found along the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Fort Hunt Park.

For four years during World War II, portions of the fort, which date to the Spanish American War, housed top secret intelligence programs that operated clandestinely using the post office box as the designation for the activities carried out at the location.

One program communicated with captured American soldiers to coordinate their escape. Another operation carried out the interrogation of 4,000 high-ranking prisoners of war, resulting in the discovery of many of Germany's secret programs, including research to develop the atomic bomb.

Knowledge of what occurred at the fort only became public about 15 years ago, and the memorial stone honors the soldiers who served in the United States Military Intelligence Service under the project name “Post Office Box 1142.”

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284 @abertrand on Twitter abertrand@post-dispatch.com