Packing for Europe

BO: Haley, 25, is with her sisters, sharing lipstick and packing for a European trip with her boyfriend of eight years, Clark. “He’s really the only guy I ever want to be with,” she says, and then: “I’m really not expecting to be proposed to.”
In the talking head, one of the other sisters is wearing the same shirt Haley is wearing while packing. It’s no wonder why I can’t tell these women apart. Can they wear nametags?
GH: This exchange among the sisters seems sweet and innocent enough. But we haven’t heard the last of this proposal inquisition. Clark and Haley are the Ross and Rachel for a new generation.
When your surname is plastered all over a baseball stadium and is also synonymous with beer, what can you do to become even more of a celebrity? If you're Billy Busch Jr., you star with your family in a reality show on MTV.
A group plays beer pong using hats at the Busch family summer party in "The Busch Family Brewed."