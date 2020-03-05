You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Packing for Europe
0 comments

Packing for Europe

Grace and Maddie

Grace and Maddie Busch wonder whether their sister Haley is going to get engaged on "The Busch Family Brewed."

BO: Haley, 25, is with her sisters, sharing lipstick and packing for a European trip with her boyfriend of eight years, Clark. “He’s really the only guy I ever want to be with,” she says, and then: “I’m really not expecting to be proposed to.”

In the talking head, one of the other sisters is wearing the same shirt Haley is wearing while packing. It’s no wonder why I can’t tell these women apart. Can they wear nametags?

GH: This exchange among the sisters seems sweet and innocent enough. But we haven’t heard the last of this proposal inquisition. Clark and Haley are the Ross and Rachel for a new generation.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports