Packing for Europe

BO: Haley, 25, is with her sisters, sharing lipstick and packing for a European trip with her boyfriend of eight years, Clark. “He’s really the only guy I ever want to be with,” she says, and then: “I’m really not expecting to be proposed to.”

In the talking head, one of the other sisters is wearing the same shirt Haley is wearing while packing. It’s no wonder why I can’t tell these women apart. Can they wear nametags?

GH: This exchange among the sisters seems sweet and innocent enough. But we haven’t heard the last of this proposal inquisition. Clark and Haley are the Ross and Rachel for a new generation.

