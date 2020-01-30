Page orders $15 minimum wage for St. Louis County workers by 2022

CLAYTON — St. Louis County will raise its minimum wage over the next two years to $15 per hour for the lowest-paid county employees and request the same for contract employees as those contracts are renewed, County Executive Sam Page said Thursday.

The county will increase the wage to $13 this year, $14 next year and $15 in 2022, he said. The change will raise wages for 300 to 400 county employees, he said. He said he did not know how many contract employees would be affected. Most of those employees work in administrative or support roles.

The change will add $300,000 in cost this year, $500,000 next year and $800,000 the final year, he said.

“We are in the middle of a relatively good economy with a low unemployment rate, but we still have many of our workers who struggle and struggle financially and struggle to make ends meet,” Page said in a news conference. He said the wages will help employees who have been “left behind” after some county government employees received significant pay increases.

“These are jobs that we consider to be an important part of the function of county government, and we believe they deserve the raise,” he said.