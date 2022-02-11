 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paige Alyssa

When 9 p.m. Feb. 11 • Where The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $5-$20; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info metrotix.com

One of St. Louis’ purest soul vocalists headlines this weekend at the Dark Room. Paige Alyssa is currently working on the follow-up to her all-instrumental 2021 album, “No Worries.” “I’ve started writing," she says. "It’s vastly different from anything I’ve done before. There will be vocals, for sure. And I want my live band to have more of a presence — folks who have been playing with me the last few years.” By Kevin C. Johnson

