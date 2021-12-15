 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paige Montgomery, senior, Waterloo
0 comments

Paige Montgomery, senior, Waterloo

  • 0

This SIU-Edwardsville recruit was the go-to offensive option for a Bulldogs team that went 28-6. A 5-foot-11 outside hitter, Montgomery averaged 3.32 kills.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News