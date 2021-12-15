 Skip to main content
Paige Siebert, junior, Jefferson
A 5-foot-6 setter, Siebert helped lead the Blue Jays to a 33-7-1 record and the school’s first ever state appearance. Siebert averaged 9.99 assists and put down 65 aces.

