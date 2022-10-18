Pain relief could be a placebo response

Dear Dr. Roach: I disagree with your recent column about the glucosamine/chondroitin supplements. I have arthritis in my lower back. I am taking this supplement each day, and my lower back pain is completely gone. — R.G.

Answer: Glucosamine and chondroitin are commonly used supplements in people with osteoarthritis for many different joints. Many studies, when looked at all together, have been unable to show that these are better than placebo.

In a placebocontrolled trial, a person gets either the medicine being studied or a placebo, sometimes called a sugar pill. In the most rigorous trials, neither the subject nor the researcher knows what any person gets until the end of the trial.

In the case of glucosamine and chondroitin, the number of people with arthritis relief is about the same among those getting the placebo as there are with those getting the glucosamine and chondroitin. However, for any given person, either the medication works, or it doesn't.

I think that taking something you think will make you better may lead to increased exercise, and exercise is known to have beneficial effects on arthritis.

It's important to recognize that placebo response works on symptoms. It doesn't make the arthritis any better, as evidenced by X-rays.

If the glucosamine and chondroitin are working well for you, you should keep taking them. I don't know whether this is a placebo response in you, or whether you are one person in whom it really has a pharmacologic benefit.

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 75-year-old female in so-so health. I know I am not getting enough fiber. What is your opinion on fiber gummies ? — W.D.

Answer: Fiber is my first choice for most people with diarrhea or constipation who otherwise have no gastrointestinal conditions. Fiber is safe and effective for both conditions for most people, especially when started slowly and taken with plenty of water. You can increase your fiber through diet (whole grains, legumes and fruits are among your best sources), but if you need a supplement, that's fine.

If you aren't having any problems, there's no need for you to supplement. A diet high in the foods I mentioned does reduce colon and other cancer risks.

Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.