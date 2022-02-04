PAL Olympics

When 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 5 • Where Bud Light Party Centre in Soulard Market Park • How much $100 for a team of four • More info stlmardigras.org

Teams of four will compete in physical, strategic and puzzle games at this new Soulard Mardi Gras event. Proceeds will benefit the St. Louis Police Athletic League, which provides free sports and activities to St. Louis youth. All teams are guaranteed 10 games, and teams can also compete for a beer-drinking trophy, given to the team that buys the most beer during the day. By Valerie Schremp Hahn