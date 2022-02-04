 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pale Divine, the Finns, Poster Logic

Pale Divine

When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $25-$30; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Richard Fortus of St. Louis may be a guitarist with one of the world’s biggest touring bands, Guns N’ Roses, but he hasn’t forgotten his local roots with Pale Divine (nee the Eyes). Pale Divine’s reunion concert is this weekend — rescheduled from an earlier date — with Michael Schaerer, Dan Angenend Jr. and Greg Miller. “It became much more doable after I moved back to St. Louis,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “Mike and I started hanging out more and more. We were just like, ‘It would be a fun thing to do.’ And those guys — we’re all just very close friends now.” Tickets for the original date will be honored. By Kevin C. Johnson

