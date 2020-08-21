Pallet pool
Harlan Sigler, 12, faced a harsh reality early in his pandemic summer, when swimming pools became as elusive as wipes and hand sanitizer.
“I told Dad that if he couldn’t find anything on eBay or Amazon or anywhere where it wouldn’t arrive for a week, that I would build one myself.
“I looked up a price for an excavator and those were ridiculous. Like 700 bucks.”
So Harlan changed the focus of his online search. He found directions for how to create a backyard pool out of wooden pallets and a tarp. His dad, Derek Sigler, is the president of Arch Reactor, a hacker and maker space, and the two are pretty handy around the house in their Tower Grove Heights neighborhood. They’ve been building a walk-in closet, and next a loft for 10-year-old sister Roxy’s bedroom. At first, Sigler laughed off the idea, but figured they’d go for it.
They got a dozen wooden pallets, half from a friend and half scouring alleys. They bought a 19-foot-by-29-foot plastic tarp and a ratchet strap. They cleaned up the pallets, pulled nails out of them and screwed them together. They placed the strap around the middle and lined it with the tarp. That’s the zero troubleshooting version: they also had to brace the sides with wood, add footings at the corners and screw the tarp onto the frame. The pool is about 14½ feet by 8 feet and 4 feet deep.
They added a small deck, a sun shade, classed it up a little (“maybe very little” Sigler wrote on his blog) with a bamboo screen wrap, and tossed in a chlorine dispenser to keep things fresh. In all, they spent around $200. Besides a couple of incidents where the kids discovered algae and mosquito larvae that sent them “screaming into the shower,” says Harlan, they’ve had a blast.
“I think that it’s really awesome,” says Harlan. “I’m glad we got to do it. It’s something to do in this boring summer. I learned a lot from it. Thanks to my experience with it, I’m now allowed to use a jigsaw without dad’s supervision. I got my own tool kit, too.”
The kids swim in the pool nearly every day, wrestling and playing keep-away.
Mom Jodi joins them sometimes, but wisely prefers the quiet beyond the pallets.
“It’s not a relaxing hot tub,” says Derek Sigler.
“We won’t let Dad rest,” says Harlan.
