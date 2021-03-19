Paloucek scores 29 points to help Webster Groves rally past Kickapoo in semifinal stunner

Kickapoo coach Jim Pendergrass lamented his team's defensive effort against Paloucek.

“She just dribble-drived to the rim and got layups,” Pendergrass said. “If you get layups, there's a good chance you're going to win.”

The Chiefs (28-3), who will play Staley (21-4) for third place at noon Saturday at JQH Arena, led for most of the game Friday until the final two-and-a-half minutes.

After Webster Groves chopped what was once a 16-point deficit in the first half down to four in the third quarter, Kickapoo scored the final six points of the period to bump its lead back up to 10.

A steal and layup by the Statesmen's Gabriela Moore cut the deficit to three with 5:25 to play, but the Chiefs got the lead back out to six just more than a minute later.

The Statesmen kept chipping away and finally took their first lead of the game on a Jenna Clark 3-pointer with 2:22 left. After a Bella Fontleroy bucket allowed the Chiefs to retake the lead, Clark lined up another triple from the left corner and knocked that one down to give Webster the lead for good at 62-60 with 1:39 to go.