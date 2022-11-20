Palumbo, James Michael March 9, 1950 November 15, 2022. Born in St. Louis (Dogtown) to Peter J. and Sadie (Sharamitaro) Palumbo. Jim is survived by his spouse, Meg (Ferrell) Palumbo, his daughter, Lisa McCorry (David), daughter and sons-in-law, Erin Jones (Chad), Tim Ferrell (Holly), Kelly Ferrell (Adam), and his siblings, Mary Ann Sanders (Ken), Joan Costello (Tom), Joe Palumbo (Debbie), Tony Palumbo (Mary) and nine beloved grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Christine (Boone), his son, Michael James, his parents, and his brother, Pete Palumbo.

Jim was a graduate of Saint Louis University High School and Saint Louis University. He was a senior executive at D'Arcy Advertising, where he serviced Anheuser-Busch and other client businesses for 23 years. Jim later held senior positions at other St. Louis advertising firms and volunteered at Loyola Academy middle school. He was especially proud of the annual Michael Palumbo Memorial Golf Tournament, established to fund scholarships for Loyola Academy students to attend Saint Louis University High School. Jim was, however, most proud of his kids and grandkids, loved traveling and living life in Kirkwood with his wife, Meg. He valued his Catholic faith and family above all else, though he will always be known for the many friends he gathered along his journey.