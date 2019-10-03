The Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race
Want to run with (or away from) zombies and Ghostbusters? The Go! Halloween Race offers a 5K, 10K, one-mile fun run and half-marathon to choose from. Elite runners may not opt for that bulky Minion costume.
When First race starts at 7 a.m. Oct. 20 • Where Downtown St. Louis • How much $10-$80 • More info gostlouis.org
Storm Area 314 Halloween Party
Ballpark Village teams with Johnnie Brock’s Dungeon to throw a huge Area 51-themed party that they promise will be — what else? — out of this world. Breakdown Shakedown and DJ Nune will provide the tunes, and you can compete in a costume contest with $7,000 in cash and prizes.
When 7 p.m. Oct. 26 • Where Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $5-$30 • More info stlballparkvillage.com
CWE Halloween
It’s time to strut in the streets of the Central West End for this all-day Halloween bash. The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. with family-friendly activities like face painters and a costume parade. Trick-or-treat at neighborhood businesses at noon, then bring your pet for a parade and party at 1 p.m. The after-hours adult fun begins at 6 p.m. with a street party and costume contest.
When 11 a.m.-midnight Oct. 26 • Where Maryland and Euclid avenues • How much Free • More info cwescene.com
Frights and Heights
Decorate pumpkins, get your face painted, collect candy, and take a spooky ride to the top of the Gateway Arch as the tram ride gets a Halloween makeover. Family-friendly costumes are encouraged — no real or pretend weapons, please. This is a brand-new Halloween celebration at America’s tallest national monument.
When 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 26 • Where Gateway Arch Visitor Center • How much $17 ages 3 and up • More info 1-877-982-1410; gatewayarch.com
Spirits in the Garden
Come to the Missouri Botanical Garden in costume for spirited fun among the flora: Dance to a DJ, solve a scavenger hunt, meet paranormal investigators and sample drinks from area distilleries, breweries and wineries. Adults only.
When 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25 • Where Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard • How much $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers • More info missouribotanicalgarden.org
Halloween Party Cruise
All aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, where an adults-only cruise along the Mississippi River includes light appetizers, a cash bar, dancing and a costume contest.
When 8-11 p.m. Oct. 26 • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $26 • More info gatewayarch.com/riverboats
Alton Halloween Parade
Since 1916, ghosts, ghouls and witches of Alton have paraded through downtown on Halloween night. More ghosts, ghouls and witches watch and catch candy from the sidewalks. More than 40 floats, bands and other groups keep up this holiday tradition.
When 7 p.m. Oct. 31 • Where Starts at Washington Avenue and Broadway, downtown Alton • How much Free • More info 618-614-3632; visitalton.com
Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Halloween Parade
An Edwardsville and Glen Carbon tradition for nearly 100 years, this Halloween parade brings about 25,000 spectators to watch marching bands, school groups and more than 100 floats. This year’s theme is “The Wonderful World of Music.”
When 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 • Where Starts at Lincoln Middle School at Schwarz and West streets, Edwardsville • How much Free • More info edglenchamber.com
Howloween
Visit the Delmar Loop with your costumed, furry friend for a pet costume contest, a scavenger hunt, activities for the kids and special surprises. Due to construction, there is no pet parade this year, but there's a costume contest at the Moonrise Hotel at 3 p.m., followed by Yappy Hour.
When Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 27 • Where Delmar Loop • How much Free, $5 for scavenger hunt, $5 for pet costume contest • More info visittheloop.com