Paramore, Oct. 11

It has been way too long for rock band Paramore. The band’s last album was 2017’s “After Laughter.” Without new music to speak of, the band announced a new tour coming to the Factory, and it was definitely a fast seller. Since then, the band has been teasing a snippet of a new song. The wait may be soon over after all. Meanwhile, Paramore’s Hayley Williams has been releasing solo music during the band’s absence.