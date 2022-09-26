 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paramore, Oct. 11

Paramore, Claud

When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.com

It has been way too long for rock band Paramore. The band’s last album was 2017’s “After Laughter.” Without new music to speak of, the band announced a new tour coming to the Factory, and it was definitely a fast seller. Since then, the band has been teasing a snippet of a new song. The wait may be soon over after all. Meanwhile, Paramore’s Hayley Williams has been releasing solo music during the band’s absence.

