Parents of St. Peters man sue over fatal 2018 helicopter crash

ST. LOUIS — The parents of a man from St. Peters who was killed in a helicopter crash in Callaway County in 2018 sued the helicopter manufacturer and a leasing company on Thursday.

On Oct. 17, 2018, Charles R. Prather Jr., 47, was flying from Moscow Mills to Columbia in a Robinson R22 on a training flight when the helicopter lost power and crashed.

The lawsuit blames negligence by the Robinson Helicopter Co. and the company that leased the helicopter to the Helisat flight training school, Spitzer Helicopter Leasing. Robinson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. A Spitzer representative had not seen the suit but said the company has no operational control over any part of the aircraft, even maintenance.

A report by the National Transportation Safety Board said the helicopter's engine likely lost power due to carburetor icing. Prather appeared to have failed to turn on a carburetor heater and then was too slow to place the helicopter in autorotation after the engine lost power.

