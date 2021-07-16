Parker McCollum, Andrew Jannakos

92.3 WIL’s Boots & Bourbon Series continues with rising country singer Parker McCollum. His new EP, “Hollywood Gold,” features “Young Man’s Blues,” “Like a Cowboy,” “Pretty Heart,” “Hallie Ray Light,” “Hold Me Back” and “Love You Like That.” “My goal is to evolve and step into a new version of myself with each record I make,” McCollum says. “It’s about challenging myself to dig deeper. As much as I do this for my fans, it’s also for me and stepping up into the artist I know I can be.” By Kevin C. Johnson