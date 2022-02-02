Parkway South's Sullivan is golden at Suburban Conference Yellow Pool meet

KIRKWOOD — Kylee Sullivan waited with anticipation at school Tuesday.

The Parkway South junior swimming standout wasn't satisfied with her performances Monday in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Championships preliminaries.

Sullivan went out and did something about it in Tuesday's finals. She was the only swimmer to take home four first-place medals in Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium.

“(Monday) didn't really go as planned. It was a little rough,” Sullivan said. “We were just tired. We've been training a lot. So, to do well (Tuesday) is really rewarding.”

Sullivan's efforts were part of a second-place team finish for the Patriots.

“I'm more than happy,” Parkway South coach Blakeleigh Mathes said. “We had, I think, four school records broken today that we broke last year at state, so we're right on track for where we need to be. They're really hungry to get something done.”

Defending Class 2 champion Kirkwood compiled 392 points to win the eight-team meet, while Parkway South (336 points) edged out Lafayette (327) for the runner-up spot.

The Pioneers won the team title despite having only half the number of champions as Parkway South.

“We have such a deep, strong, fast conference. When you line up against some of these other schools, you don't know if you're capable of getting the victory or not,” Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. “Our strength in terms of a conference meet would be we're not winning a ton of events, but we've got a lot of just strong, quality girls that fill in and score points.”

Kirkwood won the 400 free relay and also got wins from Sophie Wallace in the 100 free and Olivia Thurman in the 500 free.

“This year, I've gotten a lot better and more comfortable and I'm more confident in my swimming, so I'm really excited to swim the 100 year this year,” said Wallace, who finished 11th in the event at state last year.

The day started with a bang for Sullivan as she joined Logan Knolhoff, Alayna Henage and Lucy Price in winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time that was just off the time that same foursome swam in finishing second at last year's Class 2 state meet.

That quartet also was later victorious in the 200 freestyle relay, winning it with a school-record time. The Patriots are the defending Class 2 champion in the event.

“We have a really fun group to train with this year,” Sullivan said. “We're all competitive with each other in practice, so when we get to all come together and be a part of the same team it's so rewarding to see those times.”

Sullivan's individual wins came in the two events she won state championships in last winter — the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.

Her times in both events were slightly lower than what she swam to win those state titles last year, a good indication she is where she needs to be heading into this year's Class 2 state meet, which will be Feb. 18-19 at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

“Obviously, this isn't our focus meet of the season,” Sullivan said. “So to be better than I was last season is really exciting to see what I can do at state.”

The Patriots boasted two other individual medalists, as Knolhoff won the 100 backstroke and Henage followed that up with a victory in the 100 breaststroke.

“Logan is a senior and she works her butt off. Kirkwood's had Ella Pearl for the past couple years and she's wanted that backstroke, so I was so happy for her, and to go a best time on top of it,” Mathes said. “Alayna is the same as Kylee. Those two push each other in practice every day and just really know what they want to do.”

Eureka's Haiden Schoessel had perhaps the most exciting win of the day in the 50 freestyle.

Schoessel's time of 22.81 seconds was almost a half-second faster than her Class 2 state championship-winning time in the event last season and would have been good enough to set an overall state meet record.

“The only word I can describe it as is insane. It was so fun to compete against Sophie Wallace,” Schoessel said. “It definitely gets me excited for the state meet in a couple weeks.”

Wallace, who was second in 23.35 seconds, also said it was fun to be a part of a state-caliber race at a conference meet.

“It was a really fun race,” she said. “I love the 50. Everything's got to go right and it goes so quick that you don't even think through it.”

Other champions at the conference meet were Parkway West's Campbell Murawski in the 200 free and Marquette's Sydney Tolbert in the one-meter diving competition.