GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” Billy Jr. reveals that he wants to marry Marissa, and reaction is mixed. That is all.

In this, the final episode, Billy Sr., Maddie and Jake arrive at a patch of land near the lake, where a crew is setting up a giant tent. The metal framework for the roof sits on the ground.

BO: Billy greets the workers, then says, “I mean, it’s going to go up higher, right?” He seems pleased with his joke. The workers don’t quit on the spot; I hope they’re being paid well.

This is approximately the location for the new brewery. Preparations for the groundbreaking ceremony are underway, and Billy wants everyone to be involved. Maddie’s involvement is carrying big renderings of the brewery and suggesting high-top tables and “some cool decorations.”

GH: Billy suggests they get an easel to hold the renderings. Jake suggests live music and then does a little dance. Speaking of dancing, Billy Sr. loves to dance. We see pictures from various father-daughter dances, but strangely no footage of Billy dancing earlier on this series.

Dancing Busch parents is a recurring theme. Time to resurrect the drinking game.

If this groundbreaking is “in a few days,” as Billy says, then these party plans seem awfully late.

BO: Billy describes the opening of Busch Gardens, which is definitely on a different level than this Kräftig brewery. Let’s pause to remember that this brewery never gets built.