Party poopers

GH: It’s time for Gussie’s birthday party! The whole family, along with polarizing friends and significant others, is at Cafe Napoli in Clayton. Even Peter makes a brief appearance.
BO: The birthday boy arrives to cheers and fist bumps. Christi explains that this is a fairly low-key party, as Busch bashes go.
GH: Shots of tequila (not Kräftig?!) are poured, and Billy delivers a terrible toast. “Here is to Gussie, a younger brother. He does a great job trying to keep up.” Um … cheers!
Now that everyone has a few cocktails on board, Billy decides it’s a good time to talk to Gussie and Jake about what happened in Dallas. Even though they had that big, ugly family meeting in Episode 7, and he and Jake had a bromantic cake-tasting outing earlier in this episode.
BO: Billy says they have to be on the same page about … Marissa, I guess.
“Done, moving forward, done,” Jake says, which somehow Billy accepts as an apology. They hug, kiss and declare their love for one another.
GH: Across the room, Christi tells the girls that they should go talk to Marissa. They do, and to their credit, Grace actually says “we want to apologize.” Maddie describes the past five episodes as “just a big misunderstanding” that “got a little blown out of proportion.” Marissa, eager to move on from this unbearable storyline, accepts their attempts to make nice, and the girls hug.
BO: Awww, it warms my heart. No, not really. For all the red flags that were tossed around, and all the rude things said about Marissa, this is not a realistic resolution for this conflict. Once again, Marissa’s plotline is more talk than action, and I’m not sure what’s changed other than Christi’s command that her daughters apologize.
GH: The season finale is approaching, and there were a lot of loose ends. Best to tie those up quickly; there is no way this show returns for a second season.
BO: With that, we hit the dance floor, with country music blaring. Billy Sr. demonstrates “the worm,” though it looks like a cross between push-ups and just wriggling around.
GH: Not to be outdone, Gussie does the dance move that the kid with the backpack did on “SNL” with Katy Perry. Flossing?
BO: Jake is ecstatic. “That’s how you move, baby.”
GH: That was such a precious family moment. Now here comes Louise to make things awkward, which she does immediately by greeting everyone except Grace, her own best friend since the seventh grade.
BO: The bar goes silent — by which I mean the show cuts the country music soundtrack, and the siblings, standing in a circle, stare as Louise and Gussie hug.
“Louise seriously ignored me,” Grace pouts.” I don’t know why she would act like that.” She also didn’t acknowledge Louise’s arrival.
GH: Gussie brings out a sheet cake, ablaze with candles and sparklers, and plops it down on a table that is surrounded by people, so we can’t really get a good look at it. In another shot, Gussie shoves Jake’s face into the cake, and it honestly looks like a supermarket sheet cake; there is no way this cake is from the Cakery. It also seems to be white, not red velvet.
“Good thing you like red velvet,” Billy Jr. tells Jake in the pointless interview that follows. Still not buying it.
BO: Grace approaches Louise and says they need to “talk for a second.” She tells Gussie to scram. Grace tells Louise that she doesn’t care that she’s dating Gussie, but she should have told her sooner.
Louise says she was best friends the whole time. I don’t really know what that means. She seems not to care about Grace’s feelings and storms off to have a conversation with Gussie that we can’t quite hear.
GH: Grace says this is all Gussie’s fault, and he should make it right. Gussie says he didn’t think the whole thing would blow up like this, even though he knew Grace wouldn’t be happy about his latest romance with one of her friends.
BO: “Some birthday,” Gussie says. Sad trombones. His brilliant idea to double-down on not talking to his sister about dating her best friend sure put a downer on this otherwise festive occasion.
