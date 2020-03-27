Party poopers

GH: It’s time for Gussie’s birthday party! The whole family, along with polarizing friends and significant others, is at Cafe Napoli in Clayton. Even Peter makes a brief appearance.

BO: The birthday boy arrives to cheers and fist bumps. Christi explains that this is a fairly low-key party, as Busch bashes go.

GH: Shots of tequila (not Kräftig?!) are poured, and Billy delivers a terrible toast. “Here is to Gussie, a younger brother. He does a great job trying to keep up.” Um … cheers!

Now that everyone has a few cocktails on board, Billy decides it’s a good time to talk to Gussie and Jake about what happened in Dallas. Even though they had that big, ugly family meeting in Episode 7, and he and Jake had a bromantic cake-tasting outing earlier in this episode.

BO: Billy says they have to be on the same page about … Marissa, I guess.

“Done, moving forward, done,” Jake says, which somehow Billy accepts as an apology. They hug, kiss and declare their love for one another.

GH: Across the room, Christi tells the girls that they should go talk to Marissa. They do, and to their credit, Grace actually says “we want to apologize.” Maddie describes the past five episodes as “just a big misunderstanding” that “got a little blown out of proportion.” Marissa, eager to move on from this unbearable storyline, accepts their attempts to make nice, and the girls hug.

BO: Awww, it warms my heart. No, not really. For all the red flags that were tossed around, and all the rude things said about Marissa, this is not a realistic resolution for this conflict. Once again, Marissa’s plotline is more talk than action, and I’m not sure what’s changed other than Christi’s command that her daughters apologize.