Pasta With Fresh Italian Herbs

Yield: 4 servings
12 ounces dried tubular pasta
4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
½ cup torn fresh basil leaves
½ teaspoon chopped fresh oregano
½ teaspoon sea salt
1 pinch red pepper flakes, or more to taste
2 cups fresh cherry tomatoes
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
½ cup fresh mozzarella pearls
Grated Parmesan, for garnish
1. Cook pasta according to package instructions; drain, reserving ½ cup water.
2. Place pasta in a large bowl. Add 2 teaspoons olive oil, basil, oregano, salt and hot pepper flakes, and toss well to combine.
3. Heat remaining oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add tomatoes and garlic, and saute for 2 minutes. Add chives and thyme and saute another minute or two, until tomatoes begin to char and look they’re about to burst. Add reserved pasta water, a little at a time, and bring the mixture to a simmer. Cook for an additional minute, then add sauce to bowl with pasta along with the chopped parsley. Toss gently to combine.
4. Spoon into bowls and top with torn mozzarella. Serve immediately.
Per serving: 463 calories; 13g fat; 4g saturated fat; 125mg cholesterol; 19g protein; 68g carbohydrate; 5g sugar; 5g fiber; 453mg sodium; 138mg calcium
Gretchen McKay
