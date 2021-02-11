Pat and Carol Schuchard

Studio artists and co-owners of restored historic buildings

Pat and Carol knew each other for years while they were married to other people. After they each got divorced, they started hanging out as friends.

“I sort of had my eye on Pat, but he didn’t get it,” Carol said. She finally wrote him a note confessing her feelings.

“I just thought, she’s really nice and and really beautiful, what’s wrong with her that she likes me?” Pat said. They dated for a year and married in 2009 on a bit of a whim.

They had both retired from successful careers as studio artists. They ended up buying, renovating and running an old cowboy bar, music venue and restaurant in Colorado.

They have since moved back to St. Louis and purchased three significant buildings, the Majorette in Maplewood, St. Louis’ Louis C. Spiering-designed Boo Cat Club and the Bevo Mill in south St. Louis.

“It’s fun to see beautiful events in these buildings we love and have renovated,” Carol said. She said their partnership works because they are such good friends, appreciate each other and agree on just about everything related to the businesses. They each handle their area of expertise.