Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Chris Trapper

“Love is a Battlefield,” “We Belong,” “Shadows of the Night,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” – with songs like these, it’s unbelievable Pat Benatar is only now getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Benatar and her collaborator-husband Neil Giraldo are part of the upcoming class of 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees along with names such as Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, Carly Simon and the Eurythmics. The ceremony will take place Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. Benatar deserves this and more, and we love to see it.