“The Irish in St. Louis,” Patrick Murphy’s history of Irish immigration and Irish communities in St. Louis, is subtitled “From Shanty to Lace Curtain.” McGurk’s Pub provides the perfect book launch for a look at “a range of St. Louis Irish, from priests like Timothy Dempsey and Charles Dismas Clark (the ‘Hoodlum Priest’) to gangsters from the Bottoms Gang and Egan’s Rats” (as the publisher says). Murphy will have multiple other signings in the week before St. Patrick’s Day, including 5-7 p.m. March 15 at Subterranean Books and 1-3 p.m. March 17 at the Webster Groves Bookshop. By Jane Henderson