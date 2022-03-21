 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patti LaBelle

2019 Essence Festival - Day 1

Patti LaBelle performs July 5, 2019, at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

• Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 7:30 p.m. April 8, Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street), $35-$125, ticketmaster.com

• Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, Brianna Harness, A Killer's Confession, 7 p.m. April 8, Pop’s, $20-$30, ticketweb.com

• Girl Talk, Hugh Augustine, 8 p.m. April 8, the Pageant, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com

• The English Beat, 8 p.m. April 8, Delmar Hall, $30-$35, ticketmaster.com

• Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, Howard Hewett, 7 p.m. April 9, Chaifetz Arena, $45.75-$250, ticketmaster.com

• Iliza “Back in Action Tour,” 7 p.m. April 9, Stifel Theatre, $32-$62, ticketmaster.com

• The Thievery Corporation “The Outernational Tour v.2” with Boostive, 8 p.m. April 9, the Pageant, $42.50-$60, ticketmaster.com

• Kyle “I Miss You Tour” with Leven Kali, 8 p.m. April 10, Delmar Hall, $27.50, ticketmaster.com

• Robyn Hitchcock, 8 p.m. April 13, $25, Off Broadway, ticketweb.com

• Kenny Barron Trio, 7:30 p.m. April 13, 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 14, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 15-16, 6:30 p.m. April 17, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$41, jazzstl.org

News