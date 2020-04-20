Patti's calling is as compassionate about individuals with developmental disabilities as it is health care. Sometimes, those individuals have no one else in hard times. Patti has sat beside a client, on her own personal time, to make sure that no one would ever have to pass away alone.
Patti does much more than nursing. She listens, she inspires and she prays. Patti considers herself lucky with all the special relationships she’s able to make. She reads stories during a lot of her visits and has the power to make everyone feel special. She is always offering alternative ideas and finding new ways to communicate with her clients.
When working in the developmental disability community, Patti gets to interact with a lot of people. Managers love the kindness she expresses to everyone she serves. Other departments praise her leadership and guidance during difficult times. Patti is a strong advocate and will visit clients that are staying at the hospital to offer background information to ensure the treating physician sees “the whole person,” not just a new diagnosis.
Patti is a remarkable nurse. Her work often goes unnoticed but is important to the people it effects. She’s dedicated to her work and makes a difference on our loved ones and our community every day. Emmaus is proud to celebrate how Patti has gone above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.
