When 7 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $49-$59; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Patton Oswalt is sure his fans are ready to laugh. And there are two opportunities to catch him live this weekend for all the laughs they can stand. Oswalt can also be seen on his Netflix special “I Love Everything.” By Kevin C. Johnson