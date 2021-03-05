Paul DeJong, Cardinals shortstop

On August 2, 2020, Paul DeJong was told he tested positive for COVID-19.

“My birthday,” he said.

The previous year had been blissful for the Cardinals shortstop — he made the 2019 All-Star team and the Cardinals made the playoffs for the first time in his career.

But the 2020 season was stopped before it could start. March, April, May, June, no baseball. Finally, the Cardinals returned to action in late July.

Just five games into the season, DeJong turned 27 and his world turned upside down.

“I was stunned when he called me,” said his agent, Burton Rocks. “You just go into action, figure out the best options for Paul to take for the fastest recovery.”

DeJong said that he had “a couple of bad days. I had to go through a lot just to get back out on the field.”

Soon, all the Cardinals were off the field. It was unprecedented. It was unbelievable. The rest of Major League Baseball was just playing baseball, while the St. Louis Cardinals were quarantined inside a Milwaukee hotel. There were 17 days between games as 18 members of the team and staff contracted COVID-19. Millionaire, professional athletes had to stay in shape from inside their rooms.