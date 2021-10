Yes, he hit for some power again by smacking 19 homers in 402 plate appearances. And DeJong remained a steady fielder at shortstop. But the former All-Star lost his starting job to Edmundo Sosa by falling below the Mendoza Line with a .179 batting average. He actually made 10 appearances in the cleanup spot, where he hit .162. DeJong was awful again in the clutch, hitting .192 with runners in scoring position and .098 with RISP and two outs.