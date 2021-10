He got better as the season progressed and he turned back the clock to his Arizona days. Goldschmidt earned a 6.2 Wins Above Replacement rating by hitting .294 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of .879. He regained his power stroke while hitting 36 doubles and 31 homers. He drove in 99 runs while batting .331 with runners in scoring position and .321 with RISP and two outs. Goldschmidt played Gold Glove defense at first base and made the rest of the infield better in the process.