Paulsen, Donald William

Donald William Donald William Paulsen passed peacefully on Dec. 8 2022 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Paulsen (nee Hoepfinger); loving father of Kurt and Scott (Leslie); cherished grandfather of Shannon and Jared; devoted brother-in-law of Phyllis Hoepfinger; dear uncle of Perry, LaVeeta, Reva, the late Holly Binkley; and the late Butchie Hoepfinger. Don was a loyal friend to many, and a beloved life-long friend to his special "Poker Club" family. A celebration of life party will be forthcoming in the new year. Details TBD. Donations appreciated to either American Parkinson's Disease Association or American Stroke Association.