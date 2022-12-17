Paulsen, Donald William

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald William Donald William Paulsen passed peacefully on Dec. 8 2022 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Paulsen (nee Hoepfinger); loving father of Kurt and Scott (Leslie); cherished grandfather of Shannon and Jared; devoted brother-in-law of Phyllis Hoepfinger; dear uncle of Perry, LaVeeta, Reva, the late Holly Binkley; and the late Butchie Hoepfinger. Don was a loyal friend to many, and a beloved life-long friend to his special "Poker Club" family. A celebration of life party will be forthcoming in the new year. Details TBD. Donations appreciated to either American Parkinson's Disease Association or American Stroke Association.

