The Payne-Gentry house is the only surviving historic Missouri house with a restored doctor’s office from the 19th century period. The house has six entrances and a gable roof. Featuring many of the Payne family possessions, and lace curtains that are similar to those described in the diaries of Mary Elizabeth Payne and her daughter Mary Lee Gentry, the home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Candlelight tours are available around Christmas and include a tour of the house, which features a Victorian Christmas tree adorned with antique ornaments and surrounded by toys. Many other collectibles and original furnishings are also on display.
Where 4211 Fee Fee Road, Hazelwood • Hours 1 p.m.-4 p.m. the first Sunday of each month • How much $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens, $2 children (4 to 15 years old), free for children under 4 • More info 314-739-5599; bridgetonmo.com