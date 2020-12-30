 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peabody Energy -74%
0 comments

Peabody Energy -74%

The world's largest private-sector coal miner has fallen on hard times, losing 92% of its value in two years. Peabody took a $1.4 billion writedown on its biggest mine, in Wyoming. A Christmas Eve agreement with lenders let it avoid a second bankruptcy filing in five years, but the long-term outlook for coal is bleak.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports