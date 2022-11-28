Indie rock band Peach Pit returns to the Pageant with new album “From 2 to 3” and its “Right Down the Street North America Fall Tour 2022.” The album is said to infuse more organic and acoustic elements into Peach Pit’s signature sound. Band members play multiple instruments including the tambourine, cowbell, harmonica, lap steel and more. The album features “Up Granville and “Look Out.” Lead singer Neil Smith says the album “is a collection of songs that were written late at night, alone in a small apartment with a hushed voice so as not to wake anyone…We're very excited about releasing new music; making records together is really one of the most fun things for us. But there’s nothing as exciting as the thought of playing live again. It's something obviously everyone has missed so much, going to concerts, hanging out with your buds. For us, it's by far the best part of what we get to do.”