Yield: 12 servings
For the crust
2 ¼ cups ground almond meal
4 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar
8 tablespoons melted salted butter
For the filling
2 cups granulated sugar, divided use (plus more for browning)
3 Anjou, Bosc or Comice pears, peeled, sliced in half
1 ½ cups milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
3 eggs, lightly beaten
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup sliced toasted almonds
Creme fraiche, sweetened sour cream or whipped cream
1. For the crust: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine almond meal, sugar and melted butter in a medium bowl. Stir to combine. Pat the crust mixture into the bottom and up the sides of a 12-inch tart pan and press into place with the bottom of a drinking glass. Bake the crust until just colored, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove and allow to cool completely before filling.
2. For the filling: Heat 4 cups water and 1 ½ cups sugar to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low. Add the pears; poach until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove pears from the syrup. Allow to cool, then cut out cores. Cut the pears into fans by slicing into ¼-inch slices that remain attached by about ½ inch at the stem end. Set aside.
3. Combine milk and vanilla in a small saucepan and bring it to just a simmer over medium heat. (Don’t let it boil over.) Combine eggs, remaining ½ cup sugar and the flour in a large saucepan. Temper the mixture by slowly whisking in a little of the hot milk. Then gradually whisk in the rest. Cook, whisking continuously, over medium heat. At the first sign of a boil, 3 to 6 minutes, remove pan from the heat while continuing to whisk until mixture begins to thicken. Allow the custard to cool.
4. Spoon cooled custard into the tart shell. Lay the fanned-out pears, stem end inward, in the custard. Scatter the sliced almonds over top. Sprinkle with 1 to 2 tablespoons sugar. Heat the broiler in the oven. Place the tart on the middle rack, 4 to 5 inches from the broil. Allow to broil until pears and custard are golden, about 5 minutes, watching carefully.
5. Serve warm with creme fraiche, sweetened sour cream or whipped cream.
Per serving: 428 calories; 22g fat; 7g saturated fat; 69mg cholesterol; 54g carbohydrates; 45g sugar; 8g protein; 101mg sodium; 4g fiber