Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam

When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $121-$953 • More info ticketmaster.com

Pearl Jam’s September concert at Enterprise Center has been a long time coming for the rock band’s patient fans. Pearl Jam was the first major act to halt touring as the pandemic took over 2020. Now, 2½ years later, Pearl Jam makes its way to St. Louis to give its “Gigaton” album the show it deserves. Pluralone is also on the bill.

