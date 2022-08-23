When 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $121-$953 • More info ticketmaster.com
Pearl Jam’s September concert at Enterprise Center has been a long time coming for the rock band’s patient fans. Pearl Jam was the first major act to halt touring as the pandemic took over 2020. Now, 2½ years later, Pearl Jam makes its way to St. Louis to give its “Gigaton” album the show it deserves. Pluralone is also on the bill.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
