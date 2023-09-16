ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a motorcycle early Saturday in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.
No other details were available Saturday morning.
