Peggy is a St. Louis native with a unique gift for serving the tiniest of patients in intensive critical care settings. After graduating from University of Missouri-Columbia's nursing school with her RN, she embarked on a 43 year career.
It would be difficult to fully measure the impact of such a distinguished career. When reflecting on 43 years of care giving, it's humbling to consider the difference one person made. She provided cutting-edge specialized nursing care and compassion to well over 10,000 patients and their loved ones. She patiently helped new parents learn how to feed and care for their premature newborn(s), worked long hours bedside and still found the time and energy to be a loving mother and occasionally volunteer as substitute school nurse at the elementary school up the street.
She celebrated with families when they were able to go home and endured heartbreak when healing wasn't possible this side of heaven. Undoubtedly, many of the patients Peggy had the privilege of caring for went on to live out their purpose and make important contributions to society.
