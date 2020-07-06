Penne Borghese from Charlie Gitto's on the Hill
0 comments

Penne Borghese from Charlie Gitto's on the Hill

  • 0
sauce makes penne irresistible

Penne Borhese served in 2004 at Charlie Gittos on the Hill. Photo by Katherine Bish

This recipe originally ran in 2004. 

Yield: 4 servings (about 10 cups)

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil>

1/2 cup finely diced yellow onion>

1 cup finely diced prosciutto (about >6 ounces)>

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley>

1/4 cup cognac or brandy>

1 cup tomato sauce>

3 cups heavy cream>

1/4 teaspoon salt or to taste>

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper or >to taste>

1 pound penne, cooked according to >package directions and drained>

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano >cheese, for garnish>

Heat oil in a large saute pan or Dutch oven; add onion, prosciutto and parsley. Cook until onion is translucent, about 2 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat; add cognac, scraping the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon to loosen any brown bits. Return the pan to the heat.

Add tomato sauce and cream, stirring until well incorporated; cook to reduce slightly. Add salt and pepper. Add cooked penne; simmer, tossing, until pasta is hot and thoroughly coated. Pour onto a platter and serve immediately, garnished with Parmigiano.

PER SERVING:> 1,386 calories; 90.5g fat (59 percent calories from fat); 47g saturated fat; 290mg cholesterol; 35.5g protein; 104g carbohydrate; 13g sugar; 5.5g fiber; 1,581mg sodium; 287mg calcium; 545mg potassium.

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports