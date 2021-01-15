Pere Marquette State Park

Overview • The confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers is best viewed from this park's vistas. The drive on Illinois' Great River Road, with bluffs on one side and the mighty Mississippi on the other only enhances the experience.

Norma Klingsick, copy editor at the Post-Dispatch and veteran hiker, said the views here are less obstructed during the winter. On clear days you can see for miles. Plus, there's the added possibility of seeing soaring eagles during the winter.