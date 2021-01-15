 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pere Marquette State Park
0 comments

Pere Marquette State Park

peremarquette01.jpg

Four of Pere Marquette's hiking trails converge at McAdam's Peak. A stone shelter and boardwalk provide sweeping views of the Illinois River. In the winter, you might even be able to look down and see bald eagles.

Length • 9 miles on 10 separate trails

More info • www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/About/Pages/PereMarquette.aspx

Overview • The confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers is best viewed from this park's vistas. The drive on Illinois' Great River Road, with bluffs on one side and the mighty Mississippi on the other only enhances the experience.

Norma Klingsick, copy editor at the Post-Dispatch and veteran hiker, said the views here are less obstructed during the winter. On clear days you can see for miles. Plus, there's the added possibility of seeing soaring eagles during the winter. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports