The minute you step into the great room of Pere Marquette Lodge, you know you are in for something special. To the right is a big set of chess pieces where a few kids play and a few parents watch (there seemed to always be a handful of spectators during our visit). Beyond that, a 700-ton stone fireplace crackles and emits just enough heat to make things cozy (if you visit in cooler months). To the left were plenty of tables and chairs. At most sets, you’ll find a game: backgammon, a homemade Connect Four and more. And in the distance was the pièce de résistance, the Illinois River, brought to life by big picture windows.

The lodge, made of limestone and big timbers, was built by hand by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression. You can stay in the original lodge, in the new part that contains a large swimming pool (which is open) with enormous windows and ceilings or in a rustic cabin just across the lawn. Our cabin room was large, with a king-size bed and two bunk beds plus a sitting area with couch and chair. Don’t get too hung up on the idea of rustic: We had a comfortable bathroom and TV.

The lodge sits in the 8,000-acre Pere Marquette State Park, once home to American Indian tribes and now home to a variety of wildlife and a number of well-marked hiking trails, often high on bluffs overlooking the river. A nearby Visitors Center offers tips for hiking and educational programs and exhibits. You can also rent a bike or book a horse ride.