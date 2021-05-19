Perfect Tart or Pie Crust

Yield: 2 (10-inch) crusts. 16 servings for two crusts, 8 servings for a double crust

12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) very cold unsalted butter, see note

3 cups all-purpose flour, see note

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¹⁄³ cup very cold vegetable shortening, see note

6 to 8 tablespoons (3 ounces to ½ cup) ice water

Note: If you have time, measure out the flour and the shortening and place them in the freezer 20 to 30 minutes before you start; dice the butter and put it in the freezer 10 minutes before beginning.

1. Dice the butter if you haven’t already and return it to the refrigerator or freezer while you prepare the flour mixture. Place the flour, salt and sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade and pulse a few times to mix. Add the butter and shortening. Pulse 8 to 12 times, until the butter is the size of peas.